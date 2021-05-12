School board member charged with rape involving 16-year-old victim

Source tells 2 On Your Side the suspect, Scott Wander, 46, is a member of the Holland Central School Board.

HOLLAND, N.Y. — State Police have charged a member of a local school board with rape for an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old victim.

Troopers say they were contacted by Lancaster Police about the alleged incident. An investigation later determined, according to State Police, that a 16-year-old victim was forcibly touched and had sexual intercourse with Wander while on a boat outing on Rushford Lake last June.

Wander is also charged with Forcible Touching, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Sexual Misconduct and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child. He was virtually arraigned in Allegany County Supreme Court and released on his own recognizance. The judge also issued a full stay away order of protection on behalf of the victim.

2 On Your Side received the following statement from Cathy Fabiatos, superintendent of schools and Brian Jones, board president:

"The Holland Central School District recently became aware of criminal allegations against a member of the Board of Education. The District’s investigation into this matter is ongoing, but at this point, the District stresses there is no evidence any of the allegations involve any Holland Central School District student, nor any alleged act on Holland Central School District property.

"The District’s Resource Officer is aware of the allegations and the District will cooperate with law enforcement, if requested. Out of respect for the criminal investigation and process, the District will not provide any further statement."