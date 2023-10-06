School board sets early literacy campaign for children

Early literacy plan provides "Literacy for All" to help improve child education.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The School Board Early Literacy Campaign has been launched by the Western New York Education Alliance.

Early literacy is something that has grown a state and national focus for children.

The Western New York school board's involvement in the Early Literacy Plan includes a "Literacy for All" campaign plan.

Their top priority for the school board's will be providing a detailed action plan for all student groups that will improve and increase reading instructions and proficiency scores.

Some of the groups that will benefit from the plan include, children with dyslexia, English learners and economically disadvantaged children.

Founder of WNY Education Alliance, Tarja Parssinen, emphasizes the important role that the school board's play in the plan.

"We look forward to supporting school districts as they transition toward using evidence based practices to teach all children to learn to read," Parssinen said.

The Early literacy Campaign was signed by 15 local representing organizations like local book stores and literacy collaboratives, to help support the plan.

Part of the seven step plan is to provide teacher training in reading science for all pre-K-5 teachers and to create parent notifications to better communicate student information.

There will also be a universal screening for K-3 students to inform leaders about the changes that need to be made to classroom reading instruction and to help identify the students who may be at risk for reading difficulties, including but not limited to those with dyslexia.