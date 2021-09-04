Backpack, supply giveaway held at Buffalo Central Terminal

Donated bags, art kits, hygiene products, food, and other supplies were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis on Saturday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the new school year set to begin, there are plenty of events around Western New York aimed at helping students in need get their supplies for the classroom.

That included a backpack and supply giveaway at Buffalo Central Terminal on Saturday. Donated bags, art kits, hygiene products, food, and other supplies were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

It was the return of the event being held in-person, rather than a drive-up like last year.

"We want to make sure that we are helping working families, because nowadays school supplies and resources are hard to come by," Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski said.

In addition to the school supply donations, there was also a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, mental health counselors, and other professionals on hand to help kids make the transition back to school.