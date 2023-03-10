NFMMC awarded $155,000 for renovations of Schoellkopf Park

Niagara Falls is known for many of its natural wonders, but its first public park will be receiving some much needed care.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been awarded a Community Development Grant of $155,000.

The city of Niagara Falls funded the grant, which will be used to renovate Schoellkopf Park, which is the first public city park of Niagara Falls.

Schoellkopf Park preserves the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, the city's heritage, and location.

“This grant signifies more than just an investment in Schoellkopf Park,” said Robert Restaino, mayor of Niagara Falls. “It stands as a testament to our ongoing commitment to elevating and preserving the scenic beauty of Niagara Falls. Our partnership with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center underscores the transformative outcomes possible when the community pulls together."

Members of the surrounding community like, Joseph Ruffolo, CEO and President of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, are excited for the improvements.

"This initiative further illustrates our unified dedication to enhancing community well-being," Ruffolo said in a statement.

The plans that have already been in motion include, repainting, light fixture installations to improve public safety, an updated sprinkler system and other restorations.

“I’d like to express our profound gratitude to Mayor Restaino, the city administration, and the entire city council for their investment in our neighborhood and medical campus," said Joseph Ruffolo, CEO and President of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. "As the only full-service hospital in Niagara County, providing a peaceful space like Schoellkopf Park for our patients and their families is pivotal. This initiative further illustrates our unified dedication to enhancing community well-being."