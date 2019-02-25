NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There's scattered tree damage across Niagara Falls, mostly small limbs and branches are down.

We have seen large tree branches down as well such as one at 79th Street Elementary School.

Niagara Falls department of public works says the city has received 120 complaints for tree damage.

Five of those trees blocking roads.

"12:30 p.m. I think our fist call came in, and then after 12:30 one tree after another tree, after another, and then a large limb, and this was whipping, and this was happening, and it seemed like it happened all at one time," said John Caso, the director of the Niagara Falls Public Works.

Overnight part of the roof of the Rent-A-Center on Pine Avenue blew off.

No injuries were reported, and the store was open Monday.

Part of the roof also blew off the Elk Lounge, but 2 On Your Side did not received an update on the damage here.

A machine that controls air conditioning and heat in the clubhouse at the Niagara Falls Golf Course flipped over.

"Thank God no injuries," Caso said. "What it is, is the amount of time the length of time that the wind is coming, so it was a concern but nothing we couldn't handle."

And what a sight it is, ice rushing down the Niagara River pushed by the high wind.

We also found the Niagara Queen Two from Ontario breaking up ice on the Niagara River.

At Niagara Falls, some tourists still braving the cold and wind to get that perfect picture.

And, if anyone has any complaints such as a down tree or down limbs you should call the city at 716-286-4711 or 716-286-4840.