BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is recovering after police say he was stabbed outside the South Buffalo Irish Festival in Cazenovia Park over the weekend. Some people say it's just another crime on a list of crimes happening there recently.

2 On Your Side spoke with a Buffalo Common Councilmember on Monday who wants more police to patrol the park.

"We need more officers here immediately," says Buffalo Common Councilman Chris Scanlon.

Saturday night, someone stabbed a man while he was walking home from the South Buffalo Irish Festival at Cazenovia Park. The victim is expected to be okay. Buffalo Police arrested three men that night and they have been charged with assault. According to Buffalo Police, the three men facing assault charges are: John Dingwall, 22, of Bowmansville, Tylor Kolin, 21, of Alden, and Michael Monti, 19, of Buffalo.

Scanlon says this is just the latest thing to happen at the park that has him calling for more police patrols.

"It's extremely upsetting and extremely frustrating having requested additional officers be allocated to this district for the past seven years that I've been in office," Scanlon said. "Whether it's commissioner Lockwood or Commissioner Derenda, we've been requesting this because of an increase of the severity and frequency of damage and other graffiti and things of that nature taking place."

A Buffalo Police spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that police did have additional officers at the park this weekend during the festival, and that it was one of those officers who arrested the three men. We were also told there are regular police patrols assigned to Cazenovia Park.

"The city says that it's a park, so it has additional officers. What's your response to that?" asked 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik.

"If there was an additional allocation of officers to this park, or a special detail, that would be news to me," Scanlon said. "I've never heard about that. Like I said, we've been requesting that for nearly seven years."

By Scanlon's count since the shelter house was renovated not too long ago, vandals have hit it eight times. And, he says last summer someone caused $10,000 worth of damage to the casino. There's also the damage done to the golf course, which he says is continuous.

Since 2012, the park's had four-million dollars in upgrades. In October, the state announced $50,000 in funding for security cameras.

"We don't want things to get to a point where we have to be reactive," says Scanlon. "We've been trying to be proactive and ask for these officers to be allocated to this district, but it just hasn't happened."

RELATED: Buffalo Police officers meet with community members to address drug activity in South Buffalo

RELATED: Old Neighborhood Parade at risk of ending