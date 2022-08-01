Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community

Buffalo Irish Center Director Mary Heneghan passed away over the weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday.

When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.

Heneghan was behind just about every Irish event you could imagine, including the reimagining of the Buffalo Irish Festival over the weekend on Buffalo's Outer Harbor. It was only fitting that her family announced her passing after mass on Sunday to the thousand or so faithful who attended the festival.

Among the comments made Sunday following news of her passing, "Mary did everything because it was in her heart to do the best for Buffalo's Irish community, for our Irish Center. She did it the way she thought best and she did it with love, because she loved the Irish community."

They also held a moment of silence to remember Mary Heneghan.

You can watch the tribute on the Tara Gift Shoppe Facebook page.