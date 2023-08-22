Say Yes Buffalo receives contributions from AT&T for new student laptops

Say Yes Buffalo received contributions from AT&T for 165 new student laptops for the 2023-24 school year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo organization was given a donation to help local students property access their education.

Say Yes Buffalo is a local community collaboration that is dedicated to strengthening the city's public school system, and strives to increase high school and postsecondary graduation rates.

The group was given 165 new laptops for College Freshmen and Post-Secondary Educational Pursuits from AT&T.

The laptop donation was apart of AT&T's connected and learning initiative, and gives Say Yes the opportunity to meet the digital demand that post-secondary education students face.

The new computers give those students the tools needed to thrive, and come with features that will help them in today's classroom.

This initiative also provided those getting laptops with information on the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program is a federally-funded benefit program that helps makes sure households can afford the internet acces they need. They could get a discount of up to $30 per month.

“We work every day at Say Yes Buffalo to remove barriers to educational and career attainment,” said Say Yes Buffalo CEO David Rust, “so we’re beyond grateful to AT&T for joining us in this mission. This gift promises to open many doors for our scholars and give them one less thing to worry about as they make the often challenging transition to postsecondary education.”