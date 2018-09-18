BUFFALO, NY - The organization making sure any Buffalo student can go to college celebrated a big gift Tuesday.

Say Yes Buffalo received a $2 million grant from KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation - the largest that the group has ever gotten.

The grant was given in honor of First Niagara Foundation president Gary Crosby, and this was a pleasant surprise for him.

"I'm very happy that Say Yes and the children of the city of Buffalo are the beneficiaries of this huge investment in the future," said Crosby. "And I can't think of a better long-term investment in the city of Buffalo than an investment in our children."

That money will go towards the group's mission of sending Buffalo Public School students to college.

For more information on Say Yes Buffalo, you can visit their website.

