BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the opioid crisis continues to affect families here a call for more drug addiction services in Lockport is being answered.

A community center that's been very successful in getting people help is now expanding into Niagara County.

Niagara County's Department of Mental Health Services reports there were 430 overdoses from drugs like heroin and fentanyl last year -- 44 of those overdoses were fatal.

At Save the Michaels of the World in Buffalo, a soft touch is used to save lives.

"What we have here is people who understands addiction people who have been through addiction people who have suffered a loss," said Avi Israel.

Services here include counseling, treatment referrals, and Narcan training.

"But I think more importantly a community center where people can come and experience everyday social supports, everyday recreational supports," said Laura Kelemen, the director of the Niagara County Department of Mental Health Services.

Save the Michaels was established eight years ago... after Avi and Julie Isreal lost their son, Michael.

A drug addiction led him to commit suicide.

Save the Michaels of the World has grown from helping families at the kitchen table, to opening this office on Delaware Ave. and this spring, a second office will open in Lockport thanks to a $350,000 grant from the state.

"There's a real fast turn around for this there's a need for it," Israel said.

The Isreal's are scouting locations, looking for the perfect fit.

"We want it to be downtown so there's easy access to everybody who needs help," Israel said.

Expanding the mission of Save the Michaels of the World.

"We are accidental advocates we were sent on this path by our son and its a responsibility that we accept we accept graciously and we will see it through it is our passion it's very purposeful work," said Julie Israel.

The Israel's hope to create a drug rehab community center in all eight counties of WNY.

That $350,000 grant Save the Michaels has received is part of a $5 million investment the state is making into drug rehab facilities across the state.