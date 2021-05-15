Saturday protest planned over how Sturgeon Point is controlled

The marina in the Town of Evans has been closed off this season due to sediment build-up from storms last year.

DERBY, N.Y. — There are questions at Sturgeon Point in the Town of Evans and whether it's going to reopen this season.

The town supervisor sent 2 On Your Side an update, saying an invitation to bid will be effective starting Saturday to complete the dredging of the marina. The marina has been closed off this season due to sediment build-up from storms last year.

This has been a divisive issue in the town, and there will be a rally Saturday that organizers hope will send the message that something has to change with the way Sturgeon Point is controlled.

"I'd like the state to take over the marina. They have the deep pockets, they can do it, and then let the town retain all the uplands and the bluffs," Town of Evans resident Peter Bogulski said.

"There's plenty acres in there, and then we could bring in our developers, and we can build a beautiful resort so we have the expense of maintaining the marina off our backs."

The Town of Evans supervisor says other offers were reviewed to dredge the marina, but they were deemed unrealistic and unethical, as they only promised a one-time dredge just under the required bid threshold.

The Town of Evans and the Army Corps of Engineers have a long-standing repair agreement with each other. According to the town supervisor, the town has asked for funds as part of that contract to alleviate the costs of the dredging.

The rally to support Sturgeon Point is scheduled to happen Saturday at noon.