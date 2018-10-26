BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have unused or unwanted prescription drugs at home, you'll have an opportunity Saturday to get rid of them safely.

October 27th is the 16th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It's organized in an effort to prevent drug abuse and addiction by making the drugs less accessible to those who might use them improperly.

The DEA is teaming up with local police agencies to set up drop-off sites across Western New York. There are dozens of locations within 100 miles of Downtown Buffalo.

Click here to find a safe disposal location near you

Drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. A majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, according to the study.

