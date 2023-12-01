Saturday fundraiser will benefit Conquer Chiari walk organizers

The Starrs have been unable to live in their home due to health concerns caused by dirt in the air and black mold. Structural damage is causing the house to sink.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The mother-daughter duo of Agnes and Haley Starr volunteer and organize the annual Buffalo Niagara Conquer Chiari Walk Across America, which has raised more than $200,000 to fund research programs for the serious neurological condition.

But now the City of Good Neighbors is rallying around them.

The Starrs have been unable to live in their home because of health concerns caused by dirt in the air and black mold, in addition to structural damage causing the house to sink.

"When I've gone through things with my own health, after brain surgeries, she's been there, she's brought me meals," friend Brittanu Valvo said. "She's just showed up, been a friend to talk and help me through. We've connected with doctors and tried to do as much for the community.

"And she just helps everyone, she has a heart of gold. Throughout this entire process of planning this benefit, everyone that has been in contact with, met up with, talk to, and provided donations. They all have amazing things to say. It's really cool to hear the impact she's done on the community."