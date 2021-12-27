Santora's Pizza plans expansion at Transit Road

Paul Santora, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother, said a brewery will be added by early summer at the Williamsville store, 7880 Transit Road.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Buoyed by the success of a brewery at its year-old Walden Galleria restaurant, Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill is adding a brewpub to its Transit Road site.

The family-owned business started brewing beer at Santora’s 1927 Brew House in early 2021, a few months after opening the restaurant inside the mall in November 2020.

Paul Santora, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother, said a brewery will be added by early summer at the Williamsville store, 7880 Transit Road. The company also has a site on Millersport Highway.