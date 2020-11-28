Santa spending Small Business Saturday in the Elmwood Village

Santa will be in the window at Thin Ice, located at 719 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, from noon to 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Santa will make a socially-distanced visit to the Queen City this weekend to celebrate Small Business Saturday in the Elmwood Village.

Santa will be in the window at Thin Ice, located at 719 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. During that time frame, you can drop off your letters to Santa, wave as you walk by, or you can take advantage of the "Holiday Selfie Station" in front of Thin Ice.

If you take a selfie with Santa, don't forget to post it with the hashtag #SantaOnElmwood for a chance to win some prizes from Thin Ice, Put a Plant on It, or Lumpy Buttons.