BUFFALO, N.Y. — While most of the tall ships have left Buffalo, one remains. The Santa Maria will stay in Buffalo waters until Sunday, offering daily tours throughout the week.

The Santa Maria can be found at the Erie Basin Marina, giving an opportunity to anyone who was unable to see the tall ships over the weekend.

Tours are being offered now through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children between 5-years-old and 10-years-old. Admission is free for children under 5-years-old.

A family ticket is available for $25 for families consisting of two adults and up to three children.

Those who attended the Tall Ships Festival over the weekend can receive a 20 percent discount if they present their passport to the Santa Maria crew.