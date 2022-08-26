San Diego State students 'outraged' over how university handled alleged off-campus rape

One of the defendants, Matt Araiza, was drafted into the NFL and is a punter for the Buffalo Bills.

SAN DIEGO — It's a big year for the San Diego State University Aztec football team after a great season last year and opening a brand new stadium this year.

However, a lawsuit against three current and former SDSU football players alleging they raped a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall is what's making headlines.

One of the defendants, Matt Araiza, was drafted into the NFL and is a punter for the Buffalo Bills.

Many SDSU students told CBS 8 they're upset with how the university has handled the allegations. They want the school to take more action and be more transparent.

"We have been getting emails and we have heard rumors. They haven't really called it out or anything but just been very vague," said Elisa, a student at SDSU.

Many wish the school would have initiated its own investigation immediately.

"It was being talked about all over campus and I heard mainly how people were not happy with how it was being handled and myself included. I wish action was taken sooner," said senior Lauryn Uhlenberg.

Seniors Spencer and Luke described their reaction when news about the allegations broke this summer.

"I remember when that first article came out everyone, including us, were completely outraged because it was hidden by athletics and hidden by our university president. It was completely kept under wraps so our football team could continue having their season," Spencer said.

The university said an inquiry into the teen’s claim from last October wasn’t opened immediately, because it wanted to protect the investigation by San Diego Police.

On August 1, SDSU announced it launched an inquiry into the allegations.

"The athletics are the most funded aspect of this school so I think that's a large contributor to how discrete it has been, and I don't think this will have any impact on the athletic season or anything like that," Uhlenberg said.

Some students told CBS 8 they believe the school will use the new $310 million stadium to overshadow the headlines away from the field.

"With the new stadium and everything I'm sure the school will be trying to promote that instead obviously," Spencer said.

CBS 8 reached out to SDSU on Thursday.

The university said in a statement:

"The university takes allegations of sexual assault seriously. As this involves an active university investigation, and given laws governing privacy (FERPA), the university is not able to provide specific details regarding its investigation. However, SDSU’s independent investigative process remains active and is ongoing following California State University systemwide policy: CSU Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Exploitation, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Stalking, and Retaliation (Nondiscrimination Policy). If a student is found to be in violation of the student code of conduct, as the result of a thorough investigation, disciplinary action includes but is not limited to suspension, dismissal or expulsion."

A university spokesperson provided CBS 8 the following email sent to the SDSU community.

"Dear SDSU Community,



The university received confirmation today that a civil lawsuit has been filed against three individuals connected to our football program. While the university is not named in this suit, it is important that we share an update about what we know and what actions we are taking.



First, this matter involves a pending criminal case currently under review by the Office of the District Attorney. While no suspects have been announced and no charges have been filed through that process to date, we will share an update with our campus community should that change. This matter also involves an active university investigation. Given this, as well as laws governing privacy, the university is not able to provide specific details.



Importantly, SDSU’s independent investigative process is proceeding under California State University systemwide policy. If any student is found to be in violation of our student code of conduct after our thorough investigation, disciplinary action can include suspension, dismissal or expulsion.



We reaffirm that the university takes allegations of sexual assault seriously, and many on this campus have dedicated years to education, training, policy creation and other actions to avoid anyone experiencing what is alleged to have occurred. Never would we allow anyone in this institution to be protected against being held accountable for their actions.



As shared before, if you know or become aware of someone being sexually assaulted, we urge you to report it. SDSU offers a range of reporting tools to share information about sexual assault and sexual violence, and we offer direct support and assistance to individuals who may have been harmed.



Lastly, we understand there are many questions we will not be able to share in a more public way given our investigative process. As we are able to do so, we will continue to update our public-facing site."