Sampson the giraffe dies at The Buffalo Zoo

The zoo says Sampson died due to complications following a medical procedure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Sampson, the giraffe died on Tuesday.

In posts on their social media sites, the zoo says Sampson died due to complications following a medical procedure. Sampson developed a dental issue that impacted his ability to chew food. He was placed under anesthesia to resolve the problems. When he woke up, his appetite and bodily functions did not return to normal in the following days.

The zoo says its expert animal care and veterinary teams worked day and night to try to save Sampson.

Sampson was born on October 24, 2014 to mother A.J. and father Moke, who are both at The Buffalo Zoo. Sampson was 14 feet tall.

The zoo says in honor of Sampson and all of the other majestic creatures on the brink of extinction, they will keep fighting to save wildlife and wild places every day.