BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics has found that Sam Hoyt didn't abuse his position or violate the law by having a personal relationship with a Buffalo woman while he worked as a state employee.

Hoyt's attorney, Mark F. Glaser, of the Greenberg Traurig law firm, told 2 On Your Side they received a letter from JCOPE dated June 7 notifying them of the findings.

"This has been a very arduous process for Mr. Hoyt. We're very pleased that JCOPE did a very thorough investigation. They found that he didn't violate his position or violate the law in any way," Glaser told 2 On Your Side by phone.

Hoyt abruptly resigned from his post on October 30, 2017.

JCOPE's investigation into allegations that Hoyt violated the state's public officers law showed the claims against him were not credible.

It was alleged that Hoyt — a former regional president for Empire State Development — abused his state position to enter into a relationship with Lisa Marie Cater. Cater claimed Hoyt harassed and physically assaulted her and threatened her state employment.

However, the letter signed by JCOPE executive director Seth H. Agata, states that evidence did not support those claims:

"The Commission has reviewed hundreds of pages of records, including email correspondence, information supplied and testimony taken by the Office of the Inspector General, and employment records, and has also interviewed multiple witnesses including you and Ms. Cater. Throughout the Commission's inquiry, Ms. Cater was uncooperative, making it difficult to ascertain the nature of her complaint and its underlying facts except as otherwise set forth herein."

The letter went on to say that there was conflicting evidence about the exact nature and extent of the relationship between Hoyt and Cater but that much of the evidence shows there was a consensual personal relationship that became strained in 2016.

The Commission said it did not find Cater or any of her claims to be credible.

"Indeed, Ms. Cater was, more often than not, evasive and unresponsive, initially refusing to meet with and then refusing to answer many questions or provide additional documents to the Commission."

Hoyt also has a related pending civil lawsuit against him in the Southern District of New York.

“We also are pleased that after a thorough and complete investigation, JCOPE found the complainant’s allegations to be without merit and hope that these false allegations no longer will be used as fodder for political gain. We are confident in the arguments made in our pending motion to dismiss the lawsuit and are hopeful that Mr. Hoyt soon can put this matter behind him," said attorney Carrie H. Cohen, a partner at Morrison & Foerster LLP who is representing Hoyt in that case.

