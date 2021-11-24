Salvatore's expands patio for oysters and traditional Italian pizza on Transit Road

The idea is to create something different that’s welcoming to the public, said Russell Salvatore.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Salvatore’s Italian Gardens has changes in the works for next summer that include an outdoor oyster bar and pizza oven.

The project includes covering an existing 1,300-square-foot patio plus an additional 1,100-square-foot outdoor area with fire pits and bocce courts.

The idea is to create something different that’s welcoming to the public, said Russell Salvatore, grandson of the Salvatore’s Italian Gardens namesake, who runs the place with his parents and siblings.