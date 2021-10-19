Salvatore Hospitality's Humbert House prepares for November opening

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A pre-pandemic restaurant project in Clarence Hollow by the Salvatore family is finally getting ready to open.
Humbert House is slated to open in mid-November at 10622 Main St., a house built in 1863 as a church and later a private residence and pharmacy associated with the Humbert family. The building, most recently used as a rental home, is now owned by David and Kathy DeRose, who are leasing the site to Salvatore’s Hospitality.
Salvatore’s worked with Sutton Architecture to transform the space, said Russell Salvatore, grandson of the Salvatore’s Italian Gardens namesake.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.