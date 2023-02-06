Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

During World War One, nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers known as "Donut Lassies" provided soldiers with baked goods.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may seem like a silly holiday, but National Donut Day is one with historical significance.

During World War One, nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers known as "Donut Lassies" provided soldiers with baked goods to help improve morale. June 2nd later became National Donut Day.

The Salvation Army continued that tradition Friday, by teaming up with Dunkin' and giving free donuts to local veterans at the VA Hospitals in Buffalo and Batavia.

"We like to support everyone, everyone in the community and the people we come into contact with especially our veterans who fight for our country day in and day out and the time that they serve as well" said Lt. Arren Boyd from the Salvation Army.