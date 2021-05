SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Prospect Elementary School in Salamanca held a friendly competition between grade levels, challenging each to collect as many cereal boxes as they could for the Salamanca Community Food Pantry.

1,500 boxes were collected, with 477 brought in by members of the kindergarten class. Each student in that class will now have the chance to throw a water balloon at their school resource officer, Steven Dombek, on June 1.