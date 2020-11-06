Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival canceled

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The 43rd annual Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival has been canceled for 2020 because of concerns over coronavirus, according to event organizers.
Organizers put a statement on their Facebook page saying that the costs would be too high to clean and sanitize during the festival. They also said it would be difficult to enforce social distancing.
The festival committee plans on having the festival come back bigger and better than ever in 2021.
