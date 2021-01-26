Salamanca CSD offers last-minute food distribution

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Salamanca City Central School District is offering a food distribution event to families in need on Tuesday, after getting a "last minute delivery" of food boxes.
The distribution will happen at the district's bus garage on Front Ave in Salamanca from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26.
The boxes distributed will be USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes, but the district says they do not know what exactly will be in the boxes.
The school district posted on Facebook encouraging the community to share the news of the distribution, including to people living in "the townships that the school district services."