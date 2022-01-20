Salamanca Schools selling surplus vehicles

The Salamanca City Central School District announced Thursday they will be selling some of their surplus vehicles. Some of those vehicles are school buses.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Ever dream of buying an old school bus and transforming it into a dream road vehicle? What about a vehicle to tailgate before your favorite football team's game?

Well, here's your chance.

The Salamanca City Central School District announced Thursday they will be selling some of their surplus vehicles. Some of those vehicles are school buses.

The vehicles are being sold as is. They will be available for inspection at the bus garage on Front Avenue from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You can pick up bid forms and specifications in the business office of the District Clerk’s Office, as well as the bus garage. The forms can also be printed online at https://5il.co/144vh.

A $100 deposit must accompany your bid. The sealed bids will be accepted until 9 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the District Clerk’s Office at which time they will be publicly opened.

Here's what's up for bid.

2010 Thomas Bus – Bus #116 – 64 Passenger – 121,250 Miles

2010 Thomas Bus – Bus #117 – 54 Passenger – 123,354 Miles

2010 Thomas Bus – Bus #118 – 54 Passenger – 130,951 Miles

2011 Thomas Bus – Bus #120 – 58 Passenger – 125,256 Miles

2005 Ford F350 4x4 Pickup with Plow – Automatic – 45,480 Miles