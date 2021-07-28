Salamanca City Central School District hosting try it out Bus Road-eo

The district is looking to hire eight new drivers at the event on August 23.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Salamanca City Central School District is hosting a try it out Bus Road-eo to fill eight bus driver positions.

This is the district's third year holding this event, which will take place on August 23 at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino from 8 a.m. to noon depending on participation.

The Bus Road-eo will allow current and perspective drivers to show off their skills on a 10-challenge course. One current and one perspective driver will win an award for their performance.

Transportation Director Robert Finch will hold a short Q&A session at the event.

After the competition, SCCSD will host a cookout, which employees and perspective drivers are invited to join. The cookout will take place in front of the bus garage on Front Avenue. Hot dogs, burgers and drinks will be provided.

The Road-eo will take place in lots F-I at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Masks are required. Employees are allowed to bring children to attend as passengers only.