Local News

Saint Mary's School for the deaf host visual musical

The school hosted a Moana theme musical.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saint Mary's School for the deaf hosted a musical production of Disney's "Moana."

The musical displayed lyrics through American sign language.

"This is really for these kids a huge celebration of everything. It all comes together with its movement, and singing, it really shows all of their strengths. Some of them they don't have a lot of other opportunities like this. Its hard to find a program like this. This is a special place and it's home for them." Drama Program Director, Julie Stoll.

Community actors, and teachers supported the students by acting as the voices behind the show.

