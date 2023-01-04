Saint Francis House of Hope open house

The House of Hope gives asylum seekers, refugees, and immigrants a place to stay while they get on their feet. The program plans to provide vital transportation school placement for kids and case workers to help families get situated.

Retired priest, Father Roy Herberger, says "The House of Hope is to be able to provide a peaceful, comfortable, reassuring, and supportive home for people that have gone through various problems in their home country or persecution or fleeing for their lives but people who would like to be reestablished here in the united states.”



House of Hope plans to open by June 1, once new plumbing and painting are done on the property.