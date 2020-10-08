Sahlen to give out 151 free hot dogs to celebrate Blue Jays home opener

On Tuesday the company will be paying for the first 151 hot dogs sold at the Ted's Hot Dogs on Transit Road.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — To celebrate the Blue Jays "home opener", Sahlen has teamed up with Ted's Hot Dogs to give away free hot dogs to the first 151 customers at the Ted's on Transit Road on Tuesday.

Even though fans won't be allowed in the stands at Sahlen Field, the iconic Buffalo-based company wanted to thank the WNY community for its support during the last 151 years.

"Sahlen has been honored to be embraced by this community for 151 years now. And with every year that goes by, we’re more grateful for the people who choose Sahlen’s Hot Dogs," said Kenneth Volker, Sahlen's VP of Marketing. This is just one way to show our appreciation. Having another family-owned business like Ted’s as a partner means we can celebrate 151 years in true fashion—with 151 free hot dogs."

The Ted's location opens at 11 a.m. and the lucky customers will receive one free regular hot dog. The deal is only available at the Ted's Transit Road location in Williamsville.

Sahlen also announced that a new e-commerce portion to its website is launching as well. The new feature allows Western New York natives who now live far away the option to have a taste of home, no matter where they are. Not all products will be sold on the website, according to the company. It will start with pork and beef hot dogs online. All items will be shipped overnight to ensure freshness.