BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sahlen, the food manufacturer based in Buffalo, is looking for people to join their team.

The 150-year-old company is looking to fill many positions and are offering new employees $18/hour and competitive benefits.

People wanting to work with the company have to perform duties like weighing, measuring, operating machinery, assembling products and working with other team members.

The company is trying to find answers for people struggling to find work during the coronavirus pandemic.

For people who are interested in joining the company, visit www.sahlen.com/careers/.

RELATED: City of Buffalo shares new resources for residents during coronavirus pandemic