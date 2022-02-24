Sahlen Field recieves 2021 'Field of Excellence' Award

The designation is given by Pioneer Athletics in recognition of the work done by the team's grounds crew to produce an 'exceptional field of play.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In recognition of the outstanding job done by the grounds crew at Sahlen Field, the facility has been given the 2021 'Field of Excellence' Award by Pioneer Athletics.

The home of the AAA Buffalo Bisons was one of 100 fields of all competitive sports to be recognized.

Pioneer Sports has given out the awards for 26 years in recognition of the men and women who, year after year, produce an exceptional field of play.

During this most recent offseason, Sahlen Field was also named the Sports Turf Managers Association 'Professional Baseball Field of the Year.' Last season it played host to 23 Toronto Blue Jays and 23 Buffalo Bisons games.

The crew is led by head groundskeeper Kelly Rensel.

Single-game tickets for the Bisons 2022 campaign go on sale Saturday, March 12. The Herd opens the season April 5 at Sahlen Field against the Iowa Cubs.