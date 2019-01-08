LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — In Lackawanna, there is an effort to make streets safer.

For years residents in the city's first ward have complained about how people just speed on the roads, but a grant from the state is helping to change that.

Community members on Thursday began the process of giving roads a make-over. In the pop-up effort, new crosswalks will be painted.

The team will put in temporary speed bumps and curb outs.

The art on each of these new street fixtures were designed by students in the neighborhood.

Organizers say hopefully after the city sees how things work that there will be a plan to make things more permanent.

