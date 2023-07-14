Cornell Cooperative Center hosts safety event in preparation for Niagara County Fair

Cornell Cooperative Extension and Niagara County Agricultural Rights Advisory Panel host safety event

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — To get ready for the Niagara County Fair the Cornell Cooperative Center and Niagara County Agricultural Rights Advisory Panel hosted a safety event for those who participate in 4-H at the fair.

At this event, more than 70 4-H youth, and their families gathered for the panel to discuss safety measures for interacting with the public during the fair to keep both fair-goers and the animals safe.

During the panel representative Captain Thomas Huff from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office addressed ways that animals can be kept safe, and what to do when help is needed.

Over 1,000 young people aged 5 to 19 participate in 4-H activities in the Niagara County area every year.

Youth who participate in the fair work hard to earn Excellent (blue), Good (red) or Worthy (white) ribbons in order to to earn the honor of representing Niagara County at the New York State Fair.

The Niagara County Fair will run August 2-6 and will feature local events, live music, shows, contests, food, rides and more.