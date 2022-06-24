'Safe harbor' New York: Hochul, James stress abortion rights focus

Some GOP lawmakers question spending $35 million in state funding for an abortion provider network.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state lawmakers point out New York State is, as they put it, a "safe harbor" for anyone who seeks and needs access to abortion providers.

Albany officials say it has been that way since 1970 when the Rockefeller Administration signed into law those protections, and Hochul cemented that point about 10 days ago when she approved another package of such measures to strengthen abortion rights.

Hochul affirmed those points while speaking at a rally in New York City, as she used that harbor theme in a rhetorical flourish.

"We're protecting our providers," she said. "We're making sure insurance companies are covering abortion services. We're giving money to support our providers because we know that with the Statue of Liberty, the Statue of Liberty is in our Harbor, and she'll always be there with that torch to say, 'When your rights are oppressed, you know where to come. You come to New York.' "

She added: "So our providers will take care of you and treat you with the rights that we believe you have here in the State of New York."

Hochul has also pledged $35 million in taxpayer funding for support of abortion providers around the state. It's not clear exactly how that money will be used.

That is drawing criticism from some Republican state lawmakers like Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt of Lockport, who said: "Albany politicians will sadly use this ruling to fear-monger and weaponize this issue for their own political gain. They will also attempt to expand abortion laws even further, forcing taxpayers to fund abortions, including late term abortions, for non-New Yorkers."

Another Republican state senator from Long Island says he will introduce legislation to block any use of state funding to assist out of state women to come to New York for the procedure.

Some conservatives have also questioned the commitment of the state and federal authorities to investigate the recent fire-bombing and vandalism at the Compass Care pregnancy center in Amherst with claims the attack is linked to an extremist abortion rights group. That investigation is ongoing.

State Attorney General Letitia James called this court ruling a "vicious, dangerous, and deliberate attack on a basic freedom."

She added: "I will work tirelessly to ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from hostile states have access to the care they need and deserve. I will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care."

Governor Hochul has repeatedly stressed the access issue since the leak of the court's brief signaled the potential overturn decision.

On May 6 she noted, "We had it in 1970, the right to an abortion, that we had over 200,000 women come to our state at that time. So we fully anticipate there will be people who travel here, but it is so unfortunate that this will even have to be the situation, where people have to flee their own homes, flee their families, just to get a basic human right."

Some feel those providers In New York and other "legal" states could be tested quite a bit with an influx of women seeking the procedure from other states. That might include Ohio which some surveys suggest could enact a ban following this court decision. Neighboring Pennsylvania could be on the proverbial bubble pending November election results there.

Syracuse University professor Lori Brown is actually in the architecture department. But she has been closely observing the issues abortion providers may face when neighboring states have strict restrictions and women may feel compelled to cross state lines for the procedure.

"Women are seeking care in any states that they can and those neighboring states are unable to provide or in some cases meet the needs of the women who are coming because of the time sensitivity of care, and sometimes there's windows where you have to have waiting periods," Brown said.

"Even if clinics were providing care 24/7, I could imagine, I haven't done the calculations at this point, that they're not going to be able to meet the need of women who are going to be seeking care."

Bloomberg.com News reports an estimated 300,000 abortions performed in the United States in 2019. And with 26 states expected to possibly ban the procedures women in some parts of the country, especially the Midwest and Southeast, could be impacted.