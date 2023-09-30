Sadie Strong organization hosts a free health and wellness expo

People can get health screenings, flu shots, HIV testing, mammograms, and more at the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Happening today Saturday, September 30 the 'Sadie Strong' organization is hosting a health and wellness expo. Sadie Strong was created to honor those who are battling breast cancer, and to bring awareness to getting regular health check-ups.

The expo will be from 10:00am - 2:00pm at the Northland Workforce Training Center. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

People can expect health screenings, flu shots, HIV testing, mammograms, and more. There will also be a farmers market with vendors that will feature different types of workshops.

The workshops include

Healthy meal prep at 10:45am.

Ask the doctor panel at noon.

CPR training at 11:00am, noon, and 1:00pm.

Zumba training at 1:00pm.

People who are looking to schedule a mammogram should call (716)-929-9494.

Tomorrow is our 5th Annual Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo! It’s not too late to register, just click... Posted by Sadie Strong on Friday, September 29, 2023