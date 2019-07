BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced Monday they've signed their first-round draft pick to his entry-level deal.

Dylan Cozens inked a three-year contract with the team that chose him seventh overall in this year's NHL draft. He's expected to miss two to three months after having thumb surgery earlier this month.

The 6'3" forward finished the 2018-19 season tied for 10th among all WHL skaters with 84 points in 68 games for the Lethbridge Hurricanes.