BUFFALO, N.Y. — With summer just a week away, the Buffalo Sabres are already looking ahead to the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, the team released its 2019 preseason schedule. The blue and gold will play six games, including two home games at KeyBank Center.

The first game is a neutral-site match-up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Pegula Ice Arena at Penn State University.

Ticket information and pricing will be announced at a later date.

Here is the complete schedule (all times ET):