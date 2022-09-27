Sabres player Tage Thompson buys Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhouse

Eichel put the townhome on the market in December 2021, one month after he was traded by the Sabres, for $1.3 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has sold his Waterfront Village townhouse to a current member of the team for $1.05 million.

Sabres center Tage Thompson, and his wife, Rachel, paid $1,050,000 for Eichel’s 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhome at 29 Ojibwa Circle, according to Sept. 27 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

The townhouse, empty since Eichel was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights last November, went under contract in late August. The deal is the third since May where a Sabres player has bought a private residence within the Waterfront Village footprint.

Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley – the first owner of the six-year-old townhouse – sold the property to Eichel in November 2018 for $985,000, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

Eichel put the townhome on the market in December 2021, one month after he was traded by the Sabres, for $1.3 million. The price was reduced to $1.2 million in May.