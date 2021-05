In honor of National Nurses Week, and Nurses Day, the Sabres' captain honored the nurses at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center with flowers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres' forward Jack Eichel may not be on the ice for the team right now due to an injury, but he's still giving back to the community.

