Jeff Skinner won’t be going to San Jose for the NHL’s annual All-Star Game at the end of January; at least not yet.

Skinner is up for a chance to go anyways as the Atlantic Division’s “Last Man In,” which is based on a fan vote. Cue, Buffalonians.

From music videos to memes and everything in between, Sabres fans are doing whatever they can to get the Buffalo forward onto the NHL All-Star roster.

Fans have until Thursday to get their votes in.