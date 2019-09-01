BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the fans headed downtown for Tuesday night's Sabres game, they were under an event parking plan around the Keybank Center.

And the Buffalo Common Council compromise worked out with the mayor was approved so the after 5 p.m. pay policy was in place. They're still looking at it elsewhere and will go back to council.

According to Kevin Helfer, the Buffalo parking commissioner: "We're crunching the numbers and will analyze the data with the event area and new parking space utilization to determine patterns, and that will happen."

Another new thing - the city heard comments from people who can't use the designated Buffalo Roam app for parking because they don't have smart phones, so they will install kiosks for pre-pay parking, another example of a revision as they go along.