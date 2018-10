BUFFALO, NY — Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, has hired an executive to be its government liaison.

Christopher Schoepflin spent eight years working in the Cuomo administration and 16 years with Empire State Development.

While the stadium won't be his only focus, Schoepflin is expected to be part of any formal talks with the state over a new stadium or renovations, which could start after the election next month.

