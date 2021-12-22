Bills, Sabres announce updated vaccine policy for guests ages 5-11

The change is effective immediately and applies to all events, concerts, and games at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Effective immediately, guests ages five to 11 will be required to show proof of vaccination (at least the first dose) to attend games, events, and concerts at Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center.

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres made the announcement Wednesday morning and said it is in accordance with the New York State Mandate. The updated vaccination policy also applies to Buffalo Bandits games and other events at the KeyBank Center.

The following will be accepted as proof of vaccination for guests ages five and up:

Physical vaccination card (photo will NOT be accepted)

NYS Excelsior Pass

Clear Digital Vaccine Card (individuals under 14 are not eligible for the Clear app)

Government digital vaccine proof from outside New York State

Negative COVID-19 test results will not be accepted for entry. There are no exceptions to the vaccine requirement.

An update to our COVID-19 vaccination policy.



More info: https://t.co/uOYWS4apFF pic.twitter.com/yqPfIssjJo — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 22, 2021