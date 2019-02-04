BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some eight months after he was traded by the Buffalo Sabres, Ryan O’Reilly has sold his Delaware district home but for less than the asking price.

O’Reilly completed the sale of 186 Middlesex Road to 186 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1,362,500, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office. Documents didn’t further identify who is behind 186 Middlesex LLC, although it was well known the house attracted interest from local and out-of-town parties.

The 5,600-square-foot, four-bedroom house had been listed for $1.89 million. You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.