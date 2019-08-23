BUFFALO, N.Y. — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will visit the University at Buffalo today, following a treatment this month for a tumor on her pancreas.

UB's Vice President of Communications, John DellaContrada, says the court told him Justice Ginsburg will still be able to spend part of the day speaking and teaching students at the UB School of Law. She will also be a special guest at Kleinhans Music Hall for members and guests of the legal community in the evening.

The high court released a statement earlier Friday, saying the justice has had radiation treatment on a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

The court said that there was no evidence of disease anywhere else in her body and that no further treatment is needed at this time.

