BUFFALO, N.Y. — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering Friday after undergoing a round of cancer treatment.

The high court released a statement earlier Friday, saying the justice has had radiation treatment on a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

The court said that there was no evidence of disease anywhere else in her body and that no further treatment is needed at this time.

Ginsburg is scheduled to visit the University at Buffalo and Kleinhans Music Hall on Monday. The school says at this time that hasn't changed.

RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for malignant tumor on pancreas

RELATED: All of Ellicott Street open again after chimney collapse

RELATED: Parts of Rath Building shut down after electrical box fire