NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Family, friends and community members gathered at the Seneca Niagara Casino and Resorts in Niagara Falls Sunday night to celebrate Russell Salvatore's birthday.

Salvatore, of course, is known for his grand hotel in Williamsville and his restaurant, Russell's Steaks, Chops and More, but he is also known for his giving spirit and philanthropy.

He has donated close to $10 million to local charities.

"It just, it makes you feel good inside that people got that much respect for me. I wanna God bless everybody in the city of Buffalo for it," said Salvatore.

Happy 86th Birthday, Russell Salvatore!