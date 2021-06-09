Rural Outreach Center holds groundbreaking ceremony in East Aurora

The Rural Outreach Center has been operating out of a FEMA trailer for the past five years, and officials say the new facility help in serving the community.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the Rural Outreach Center in East Aurora.

The future facility on Olean Road will help the organization better assist, empower and elevate those living in poverty.

The Rural Outreach Center has been operating out of a FEMA trailer for the past five years, and officials say the new facility will go a long way toward serving the community.

"The vision is that this would be a place where people who understand what their needs are can come and have those needs met," according to Frank Cerny, the Rural Outreach Center's executive director.

"And they will walk into this facility knowing that they're loved, they're cared for, and it's a place of hope. So when they leave that door, they will walk out the door with a sense of hope and a better life for themselves and their children."