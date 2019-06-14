BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Olmstead Park Conservancy is launching a fundraising effort to repair damage sustained to Delaware Park in the wake of Thursday’s J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

The damage was confined to a northeast section of the park where scores of large tents were set up for the participants and sponsors to congregate before and after the popular 5K race. The area also includes a small portion of the Delaware Park Golf Course.

If you take an event attracting 14,000 participants (representing 28,000 individual feet tromping about), fold in all the equipment needed to erect and dismantle the tent city, and stir in an already soggy spring, you have the recipe for one incredible mess.

That was the scenario Friday as crews needed to build plank roads to bring in fork lifts and other heavy equipment which could no longer pass through the deeply rutted mud in order to dismantle the tents.

While J.P. Morgan presents a donation to Olmsted Parks Conservancy for allowing it to stage the event at Delaware Park, the donation will not cover the amount of repairs now needed according to a spokesperson for the Conservancy, who added that had it not been for the above normal rains this spring, the park probably would have been unscathed.

The Conservancy now hopes to tap donors for the additional funds needed to do the job.